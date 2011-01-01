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Media Blasting and Powdercoating Experts
Media Blasting and Powdercoating Experts
We focus on communication and setting expectations from the start. We want to serve you and work together no matter the scale of project. Our fully mobile setup can come straight to you.
We can handle any number of items to powdercoat whether you have a single piece or thousands; and with 10,000+ available colors and exact color matching, you are certain to find a look you love.
Give us a call so we can hear all about your needs! We would love to touch base with you.
The Hidden Pearl Company is a blasting and powdercoat company focused on delivering quality results in a timely manner. With a specialty in car parts and degrading metal, we have the experience and knowledge to work with companies and individuals alike.
Our mission is to exemplify quality and beauty through our work, to be above reproach in all things, represent the definition of integrity, and to be the most Christ-like business with which you have ever worked.
· The Hidden Pearl Company’s core values are based on three foundational principles. They permeate everything in which the company is involved from relationships to products.
1) Integrity
2) Quality
3) Beauty
We use only the highest grade of premium primer or industrial paint. You pick the color and we'll make it happen.
The options with 3d modeling are endless. We are capable of modeling whatever it is that lives in your head. With the finished file, it can be 3d printed, machined, or created into a mold for casting.
We have extensive capability in fabrication and machining. Whatever the piece, we can most likely build it whether it happens on a CNC mill or lathe, waterjet, or by hand.
We have the capability to 3d print parts in resin, nylon, ABS, PLA, flexible TPE, and more. Let us know what you are looking for and we'll make it happen.
We love our customers, and enjoy building relationships face to face. Send us a message and schedule a time to meet up or just give us a call.
Wichita, Kansas, United States
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